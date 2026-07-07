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Foreign national stays behind bars after R35 000 cigarette bust

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 July 2026

11:18 am

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The accused was remanded in custody until 9 July 2026, for further court proceedings.

Foreign national remanded after R35 000 cigarette bust

Picture: Limpopo Saps

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A 25‑year‑old Zimbabwean national has been remanded in custody after police swooped on a white Audi A4 in Polokwane, uncovering illicit cigarettes worth R35 000 in an intelligence‑driven bust that disrupted Limpopo’s illegal tobacco trade.

Eldrie Ngwenya appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 06 July 2026, on charges of possession and transporting illicit cigarettes.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday for further court proceedings.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Ngwenya was arrested on Sunday by members of the Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad during an intelligence-driven operation.

“Police received information about a white Audi A4 allegedly being used to transport and distribute illicit Remington Gold cigarettes in Polokwane and Tzaneen.”

Picture: Saps

Illicit cigarettes

Ledwaba said the vehicle was traced and stopped in the Ladanna policing precinct.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a large quantity of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at R 35 000. The driver was arrested at the scene.”

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the Provincial Flying Squad members for their vigilance and swift action in disrupting the illegal cigarette trade,” Ledwaba said.

Police investigations are continuing.

Gauteng counterfeit goods

Last week, Gauteng police struck at the heart of Johannesburg’s counterfeit trade, seizing illicit goods worth half a million rand.

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Police made the bust in a three‑day blitz across Cleveland, Langlaagte and Germiston, a crackdown that netted fake consumables, contraband pesticides, and illicit liquor while issuing compliance notices to multiple shops.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the operations resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit consumables, cell accessories and pesticides worth approximately R500 000.00.

Gauteng police have urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected counterfeit, contraband or illicit goods to the nearest police station, as the sale and distribution of counterfeit products may pose serious health risks to consumers.

Read more on these topics

foreign nationals illicit cigarettes Limpopo Limpopo SAPS Polokwane South African Police Service (SAPS) Zimbabwe

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