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KZN cemetery has a problem of men performing indecent acts on graves

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

17 August 2026

11:21 am

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Residents further reported that audio from pornographic videos could be heard by children.

Outrage in Verulam as men masturbate on graves while watching porn videos

Residents of Verulam’s Central Business District (CBD) are disgusted after a local cemetery has turned into a site of daily indecency. Picture: Rusa

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Just when you think humans cannot shock you anymore, residents of Verulam’s Central Business District (CBD) say they are disgusted after a local cemetery has turned into a site of daily indecency, with men allegedly masturbating on graves while watching pornographic videos.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it has received multiple complaints from residents in the Verulam CBD in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) regarding individuals allegedly engaging in indecent acts inside the cemetery on Wick Street.

Rusa said the incidents have reportedly been occurring since January 2026.

“Residents allege that different men regularly visit the Wick Street Local Cemetery during the day and evening, where they allegedly masturbate while standing on or lying on graves and tombstones while watching pornographic videos.”

Complaints

Rusa added that it was prompted to act in response to the suspects’ disgusting behaviour.

“This morning (Monday), local security and cleaning company Project 360 contacted the RUSA Headquarters requesting assistance after receiving repeated complaints from residents of a nearby block of flats.

“According to residents, as many as four different men have been observed engaging in these acts on an almost daily basis. Residents further reported that the audio from the pornographic videos could be heard by children living in surrounding residential complexes,” Rusa said.

Action

Rusa said residents tried to take action, but the vile actions did not stop.

“It was also reported that municipal workers and members of the public have attempted to chase the men away. Despite these interventions, the individuals allegedly return to the cemetery and continue their activities, at times in full view of members of the public.”

Patrols

Rusa added that the perpetrators are from various demographic groups

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“The individuals are reportedly of different races and have been frequenting the cemetery at various times throughout the day and evening.”

Rusa said its Drone Pilot will be conducting regular aerial patrols over the cemetery and dispatch reaction officers when required.

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eThekwini municipality KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) municipality porn pornography security guard Verulam
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