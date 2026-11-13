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JUST IN: EFF, ALPA lose court bid over withdrawal of Phala Phala evidence leader

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

2 minute read

13 November 2026

03:02 pm

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Parliament's decision related to the Phala Phala inquiry's evidence leader has survived a court challenge.

Ramaphosa Section 89 impeachment committee

Members of the MK party protest outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 15 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

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The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has rejected an application challenging a decision by parliament’s Section 89 committee to withdraw the nomination of Advocate Thandazani Griffiths Madonsela as chief evidence leader in the Phala Phala impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The court delivered the ruling on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The case was pursued by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Legal Professionals Association (ALPA), with proceedings taking place over two days, on 13 and 14 October.

The legal dispute arose after Ramaphosa objected to Madonsela’s nomination in a letter dated 18 August 2026.

The president, in his correspondence, questioned Madonsela’s previous involvement in the matter, including his provision of legal advice to the African National Congress (ANC) on the impeachment issue.

He also referred to Madonsela’s removal from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2022, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the matter could give rise to a potential conflict of interest.

Following Ramaphosa’s objection, the committee withdrew its recommendation and reopened the nomination process.

The parliamentary structure also put the selection of a replacement evidence leader on hold pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Parliament Phala Phala Western Cape High Court

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