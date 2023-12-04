Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional

The ConCourt held that the 200/200 split passed the constitutional muster.

The Electoral Amendment Act is in line with the Constitution and a vote for an independent candidate will not carry less weight than one for a political party.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its judgment ruling in favour of Parliament and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Independent Candidates Association of South Africa (ICA) and Build One South Africa (Bosa) approached the ConCourt after the legislation was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

The applicants argued that the Act, which will allow independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections in 2024, was “taking away power from people“ as the new law.

They, among other things, stated in their papers that independent candidates being allocated only 200 of the 400 National Assembly seats was inconsistent with the rule of law and asked for the provision in the Act to be changed as a remedy.

Unanimous judgment

Reading out the unanimous judgment, Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla said the ConCourt held the circumstances of the case were exceptional and raised important issues about the fairness of the 2024 elections and, therefore, direct access should be granted.

Mhlantla, however, pointed out that the apex court cannot interfere with a decision “simply because it disagrees with it”.

She said the rationality of the 200 regional seats and 200 national seats split hinged on whether it results in proportional representation or avoids the risk of overhang.

“The dispute between the parties is, therefore, not whether it is irrational for Parliament to distinguish between regional and compensatory seats in the National Assembly, rather the dispute concerns the number of compensatory seats that ought to be reserved for political parties, with the applicant proposing a 350/50 split on the basis that 200/200 split debases the value of votes for regional seats.

“Even if the 350/50 split proposed by the applicants might arguably be fairer and achieve proportionality, sections 46(1) and 105(1) of the Constitution expressly leaves the choice of the electoral system in Parliament’s hand,” she said.

The judge said the court held that the 200/200 split passed the constitutional muster.

“There is virtually no risk of overhang,” Mhlantla continued.

She highlighted that the applicant failed to present a viable remedy should an overhang occur with the 350/50 split.

Mhlantla also indicated that 200/200 split passes the rationality test.

“It is, therefore, clear that a law that affects different categories of people differently doesn’t prove to be a violation of a right to equality as provided in section 9 of the Constitution. The person alleging the violation should provide evidence to support the alleged violation.

“The proposition that a vote for an independent candidate carries less weight when compared to a vote for a political party is without merit.

“Independent candidates and political parties compete for the same quota in regional elections and votes carry the same weight. There is differentiation in respect of regional seats,” she explained.

The application was, therefore, dismissed with no costs order.

Invalidity ruling

In 2020, the ConCourt declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional for not allowing independent candidates to contest elections.

The apex court, in its ruling, then suspended the declaration of unconstitutionality for “24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality”.

The case was brought by the civil organisation New Nation Movement (NNM) to the apex court in 2019, requesting that independent candidates be allowed to stand as lawmakers in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.