‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout

Some of the suspects were identified in videos circulating on social media in which they allegedly boast about killing a known gang and drug lord.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response and the Public Order Policing units have arrested six men linked to several cases of robbery and murders in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the six men were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Sunday.

On Saturday, the officers received information about suspects who are involved in gang shootings in Westbury, Bosmont and Eldorado Park.

“The operational team followed up on the information which led them to a suspect hideout in Soweto,” said Fihla.

“The house was tactically approached and six males were apprehended. Upon searching the males, two unlicensed firearms were found in their possession.”

The six suspects were arrested and a case docket for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition was opened at the Protea Glen Saps.

“An inquiry into the firearms recovered was conducted by the officers and it was discovered that one firearm was reported robbed from the owner as per the Eldorado Park Saps case and it was further discovered that the owner of the second firearm was killed,” said Fihla.

Two underage girls were found in one of the bedrooms on the premises. They were released to the custody of their parents.

The other suspects were positively identified on a video where they were robbing and assaulting a male.

In the video, they assault a man for giving them the wrong pin of his phone, as the one taking a video tells the victim not to give the pin to them.

“Don’t give it [pin] to them, they won’t shoot you. I phoned the police, don’t give it to them. Don’t give it to him, I’m recording him,” he can be heard in the video saying.

“Sorry, guys. I’m using my face. Put it on my face, it will show,” victim tells one of the robbers, who is pointing a gun at him.

“We are pleased with the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the firearms and ammunition. This confirms our officers’ dedication to establishing a safe and secure environment by apprehending wanted criminals,” JMPD’s Angie Mokasi said.