Ex-Eskom executives due in court for R745m Kusile corruption case

The case against former Eskom managers accused of corruption in connection with a deal at the Kusile Power Station returns to the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Friday.

Kusile corruption case

The accused are former Eskom group executive for group capital division, Abram Masango, former Eskom contracts manager, France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and CEO of Tubular Construction, Antonio Trindade – who was a service provider to Eskom, as well as seven other companies.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges against the accused are in connection with a contract worth R745 million at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga, between 2014 and 2017.

Hlakudi and Masango allegedly received R30 million each in bribes from Trindade.

Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Kusile contractors to the former Eskom bosses.

Case delays

The case, which started in 2019, has faced several delays in getting underway due to several postponements. Some of the delays were due to Hlakudi changing his legal representatives.

At the last court sitting in August, the defence was expected to argue its unreasonable delay application after claiming the State had failed to provide them with all the particulars related to the case.

However, the defence abandoned its application and asked for the matter to be delayed to a later date.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

