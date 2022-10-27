Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko granted R300K bail 

Citizen Reporter

The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court has granted former Eskom group executive Matshela Koko bail of R300 000.

Koko was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday morning – alongside his wife, Mosima and stepdaughter, Koketso Choma – in connection to a multibillion-rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB).

ABB, in 2015, was awarded a R2.2-billion control and instrumentation contract for Eskom’s Kusile Power Station located in Mpumalanga.

In turn, ABB irregularly awarded a R549.6 million sub-contract to Impulse International, a company which was partially owned by Choma.

It was previously reportedly that Koko had allegedly promised ABB more contracts to the value of R6.5billion for work at other power plants if the company sub-contracted Impulse.

Choma – who became a shareholder of Impulse after ABB subcontracted the company – is alleged to have received R30 million from the deal, some of which then flowed to Mosima Koko.

State Capture

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Koko was an integral part of the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom.

In the State Capture report, Zondo recommended that Koko should be criminally investigated for a raft of state capture-related crimes, including the ABB deal and the Guptas’ controversial Tegeta deal.

Koko, his wife and step-daughter were among the eight who appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Matshela Koko bail conditions

According to News24, Magistrate Deon Van Rooyen granted Koko bail of R300 000, after former Eskom group executive argued he was not a flight risk.

He was also barred from entering any port of entry, and ordered to hand over his passport.

Mosima Koko, Koketso Aren, Johannes Coetzee and Thato Choma were granted bail of R70 000.

They were also ordered to hand over their passports to ensure their attendance at trial.

They are expected to return to court in March next year.

