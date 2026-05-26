Ethiopian nationals remanded as Giyani kidnapping spree exposed

The accused faces five counts of kidnapping. Two other suspects linked to the matter are still at large.

Two Ethiopian nationals accused of orchestrating a chilling kidnapping spree in Giyani have been remanded in custody, after police rescued five foreign victims locked inside a village property and uncovered illicit goods during a dramatic search operation.

Misganu Gethchwe (22) and Tashai Tumebo (18), appeared briefly before the Giyani Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping.

Kidnapping

The accused faces five counts of kidnapping. Two other suspects linked to the matter are still at large.

It is alleged that on 07 May 2026, a kidnapping case was opened after a complainant received ransom demands for the release of his brother.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said a week later, on 16 May 2026, police conducted a search operation at a premises in Mambedi Valdezia village.

“Upon arrival at a local spaza shop identified during investigations, police found two foreign male suspects on the premises and immediately conducted a search. During the search, illicit cigarettes, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of money, including coins stored in plastic bags, were seized.”

Rescue

Malabi said officers also rescued five foreign nationals, aged between 18 and 24, who were allegedly found locked inside a room on the premises.

She said the victims were found seated on the floor, half-naked, and visibly distressed.

“Investigations indicate that the victims were kidnapped separately around the Giyani area, forced into a truck, and held captive for approximately 12 days. A separate case relating to the possession of illicit cigarettes and contravention of immigration laws was also opened against the accused.

“They previously appeared before the Waterval Magistrates’ Court on those charges, and that matter was postponed to 02 June 2026 for further investigation,” Malabi said.

Court appearance

Meanwhile, the kidnapping matter before the Giyani Magistrates’ Court was postponed to 04 June 2026 for a formal bail application.

Both accused remain in custody.