Ex-crime boss Richard Mdluli’s corruption trial delayed again over ill health

The trial has been repeatedly postponed due to numerous setbacks.

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s corruption trial has been delayed once again over his ill health.

The matter resumed on Tuesday, but was postponed to Monday, 16 November 2026, for further evidence in a trial-within-a-trial after a challenge to the validity of search warrants issued during the investigative stage of the matter.

The trial has been repeatedly postponed.

Ill-health

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the State has completed leading its evidence-in-chief through its first witness, a retired investigator from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and Idac.

The witness was cross-examined by the defence before the trial, and proceedings commenced on Monday.

Charges

Mdluli, together with former South African Police Service (SAPS) Supply Chain Manager Heine Barnard and former Chief Financial Officer Solomon Lazarus, faces charges of corruption, fraud, and theft relating to the alleged misuse of the SAPS Crime Intelligence secret service account during the period 2008 to 2012.

The trial started with the state’s first witness, Colonel Kobus Roelofse, taking the stand.

Charges include payments for private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of the property for personal use, and leasing of Mdluli’s private residence to the state to pay his bond, among other allegations.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Jailed

Mdluli was jailed for five years for kidnapping, assault, and intimidation on 29 September 2020.

He and his accomplice Mthembeni Mthunzi were convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a man believed to be his partner’s lover, Oupa Ramogibe.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Tshidi Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During that relationship, she met Ramogibe, and they began seeing each other.

He was released on parole in July 2022 after serving a third of his sentence.