Multiple executives, business directors in court for R157m bank fraud

The group faces 224 counts of fraud after a former forensic investigator at Nedbank allegedly transferred R157 million to their companies.

Fourteen people along with seven associated entities appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with fraudulent transfers from Nedbank worth R157 million.

The group appeared at Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court facing charges featuring 224 counts of fraud.

Nicolette de Villiers, a former forensic investigator with Nedbank’s crime, forensic, and security (GCFSC) division is one of the accused.

Fraud costs Nedbank millions

It is alleged that De Villiers issued instructions for the unauthorised transfer from Nedbank’s suspense account into the accounts of her alleged co-conspirators and various associated companies between July 2018 and January 2023.

The companies include Ivy League Group, Prometal Projects, Formosa Flora, Kitchen at Cost, and Gideon Inno Textiles.

Multiple individuals among the accused are registered as directors and members of these companies.

These include Samantha Lee, Jacobus Johannes Nel, Miquite Nel, Dillin Damian Hoffman, Jacobus Johan Joubert, Michelle Desire Cheryl Buys, Mariska O’Connor, Andy O’Connor, Yu-Wei Fang, Leane Botha, Christiaan Gideon Venter, Keitumetse Lucas Mathimbi, and Priscilla Segametsi Songwane.

A suspense account is utilised by Nedbank to secure funds that are currently under investigation.

“Numerous account holders at Nedbank have reported significant unlawful transfers from their accounts, leading to investigations by the bank,” explained National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane.

“Allegations suggest that instead of facilitating the rightful return of blocked funds to their owners, De Villiers directed the transfer of these funds to the accused’s accounts.”

Fraud accused granted bail for assorted sums

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, the accused were released on bail amounts ranging from R2 000 to R20 000.

They are scheduled to return to court on 29 January 2025. This is for the inclusion of an outstanding suspect and to discuss possible disclosures related to the case docket.

Wei-Fang remains in custody pending a bail hearing set for 7 November 2024. The court requires the services of a Taiwanese interpreter for the proceedings.

“The NPA emphasises its commitment to combatting financial crimes and protecting the integrity of the banking system,” Mjonondwane added.

“As this case unfolds, the NPA will continue to ensure that justice is served and that all individuals involved in illicit activities are held accountable.”

