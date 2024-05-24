Case against alleged ex-KPMG fraudster Fidelis Moema, co-accused postponed

The former KPMG employee accused of defrauding the audit firm of R16.5 million, Fidelis Moema and his alleged accomplices will have to wait two months before their next court appearance.

Moema, Lebogang Sigubudu, and Trevor Machimana appeared in the dock at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

In their previous court appearance in April, each of the accused was granted bail of R50,000.

Magistrate Sharon Soko has since postponed the case to July 31.

“Accused number one to three, your bail is extended with the same conditions of your release,” the magistrate stated after the postponement.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered not to apply for passports until their case is finalised.

They were also warned against intimidating or communicating with witnesses.

The suspects face over 400 charges of fraud and money laundering. Moema is the only one among the three also facing a theft charge.

KPMG funds embezzled

Moema allegedly embezzled R16.5 million in bursary funds intended for university students.

The former KPMG bursary specialist allegedly executed over 400 fraudulent transactions to various companies linked to his associates between 2019 and 2022.

He reportedly coerced his former partners into opening and registering companies in their names to facilitate money laundering.

The women have since provided statements to law enforcement and are now state witnesses.

Moema worked for Nedbank after he was fired by KPMG in November 2022.

His fixed-term contract with the financial services company ended on 30 April.

It was previously heard in court that the accused did not disclose to Nedbank that he was sacked by KPMG.

Born in the United Kingdom (UK) and holding South African citizenship, Moema attracted attention on social media with images and videos showcasing his lavish lifestyle, including extravagant trips to Greece, after surrendering to the police on 2 April.

According to the state, Machimana and Sigubudu illegally received money from KPMG without providing services to the audit firm.

Machimana, who is self-employed, allegedly transferred more than R800,000 received from KPMG to his business account.

Sigubudu, a Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) officer, allegedly received a total of R657,000 through his company.