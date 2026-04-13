‘Plot to victimise me’: Fannie Nkosi denies all charges against him in bail application

Nkosi calls claim that police found a stun grenade at his house a 'fabrication'.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has denied all charges against him, declaring that the state has a “weak” case.

Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his formal bail application. He was arrested by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry task team on Thursday, 2 April, following his testimony and a raid at his home in Pretoria. Nkosi faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of illegal ammunition and explosives, and theft. He is expected to plead not guilty to all charges.

During his appearance on Monday, his legal representative, Advocate Sizo Dlali, read out his affidavit in which he argued for Nkosi’s release on bail. Nkosi said all the charges against him are “merely fabricated”.

“I confirm that I do not have any relatives outside the Republic of South Africa, nor do I have business or assets outside the Republic of South Africa, and I do not conduct business outside the Republic of South Africa, and I am not a flight risk,” he said.

“I’ve never been convicted of any criminal offences either in the Republic of South Africa or elsewhere. There are no outstanding cases other than the present one, which is being investigated against me by members of the South African Police Service.”

‘I deny the allegations’

On charges that he failed to lock away his firearms in a prescribed safe, strong room or device for safekeeping, Nkosi said the firearms were not in his possession or control.

“I deny these allegations in strong terms. The firearms that were taken by the police who came and searched my house on the search warrant are all licensed firearms, and I was issued with a licence and a payment to be in lawful possession of those firearms,” Nkosi said.

“The members of the South African Police Service under the National Task Team requested that I direct them to the safe where I keep my firearms and ammunition, and I directed them to the safe that is mounted in the wall in my house, and they found seven firearms and ammunition that I have licenses and permits to keep.”

‘State’s case is weak and non-existent’

He denied that there were firearms found under the bed and in the motor vehicle, as all the firearms that were taken by the members of the Saps were in the safe that is mounted in the wall of his house.

“I contend that the state’s case is weak and non-existent. The state and the prosecution also charged me with the theft of dockets that were found in my possession. The dockets were in my possession, as I am part of the task team dealing with cash-in-transit heists and violent crimes. At the time when I was suspended, these tokens were in my possession, and as such, I did not steal them, nor was I defeating justice.

“I wish to state that the state and the prosecution have no case against me, or it is weak or non-existent, and this is the plot to victimise me. I dispute that the police who came to my house found a stun grenade, and this charge is fabricated against me.”

No violent crimes

Nkosi argued that he has not been charged with violent crimes and therefore did not pose any danger to the public or the witnesses in the case.

“I do not know the identity of any witnesses upon whom the state will rely in order to attempt to prove a case against me, besides the police officers who were present during my arrest and executed the search warrant in my property.

“In any event, I have no intention to interfere with any witnesses as I have no cause to do so, and I undertake not to do so. I contend that there is no likelihood that if I’m released on bail, I will endanger the safety of the public.”

He said his family could afford bail of R10 000.

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