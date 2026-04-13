Saps to decide on discipline for Free State murder-accused cops after bail release – Ipid

The nine police officers were granted bail of R3 000 each.

Nine Free State police officers charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left one colleague and three family members dead have been released on bail after the state opted not to oppose their release.

The officers appeared in the Bultfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 April 2026, where each was granted bail of R3 000.

The case was postponed to 26 May for the Free State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide on the appropriate forum for trial proceedings.

The accused include Sergeants Edward Mokake, Shadrack Kabuza, and Tseliso Mohoboko, along with Constables Johannes Mohau, David Mofothi, Lebohang Senxesi, Ikaneng Maropeng, Teboho Monaune, and Lehlohonolo Morapedi.

All nine are charged with four counts of murder.

Six of the officers reportedly come from Bultfontein, two are from Welkom, and one is from Sasolburg.

Bulfontein fatal shooting

The case stems from a police operation on 22 September 2024 in Phahameng township in Bultfontein.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), officers from the public order policing unit were responding to a domestic dispute involving family members at a residential property.

On arrival, the situation escalated after the family members reportedly barricaded themselves inside the house.

The police officers then carried out a tactical entry into the home, during which multiple shots were fired.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Constable Mojalefa Borole, aged 30, as well as Mmota Maleka, 36, Lobisa Maleka, 28, and Kresemese Maleka.

A total of 43 spent cartridge cases were recovered at the scene.

Ipid explains Free State police officers’ arrest and bail

Speaking outside court, Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told the media that the investigation had reached a point where sufficient evidence justified the arrests.

“Our investigator was working with the prosecutor on this matter, and both of them were convinced at the point that we took a decision that we are going to effect an arrest because there is enough evidence that we can present before the court for the case,” he said.

Explaining why bail was not opposed by the state, Shuping highlighted that the officers had fully cooperated with investigators and had handed themselves over to the police.

“They were cooperative, hence, the decision of the investigator was that he’s not going to oppose their release on bail.”

Officers facing suspension?

The future of the officers within the police service now lies with the South African Police Service (Saps), which will determine any internal disciplinary action.

“Remember disciplinary issues, it’s an internal process that will be decided by Saps as to whether they continue with their duties or not.

“But as far as we have done our responsibility and we are now waiting for the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to decide on the appropriate forum where the matter is going to be tried,” Shuping said.

Ipid confirmed that the families of the deceased have been kept informed throughout the investigation process.

“The normal process in an investigation like this is that Ipid will appoint what we call a liaising officer.

“That’s a person who will be in contact with the family to update and communicate with the family on how far we are with our investigation.

“Even before we took a decision to arrest, we informed the family that we had finalised our investigations, and we worked with the prosecutors who agreed that we can effect an arrest.

“So the family is up to date. They know the matter was occurring in court today.”

‘Justice is done’

Meanwhile, Shuping reiterated that Ipid’s role is to investigate allegations of police misconduct and ensure accountability.

“For as long as there is a case for us to investigate, we will investigate that case, and we’ll ensure that justice is done on that particular case.”

He added, “It does not give us gratification to see members of the police being arrested because those are the people who are supposed to serve and protect our communities.

“So if you take them away from their responsibilities, then we are hampering service delivery in terms of protection of the members of the community, but unfortunately, we have a mandate that we have to fulfil.”