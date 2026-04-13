Police offer R100k reward for missing nine-year-old Limpopo child

The child was reported missing on 11 August 2022 after she disappeared in Itsani Village within the Thohoyandou policing area.

As part of ongoing efforts to intensify the investigation into the disappearance of nine-year-old Fiona Mpfunzeni Matodzi, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo is now offering a reward of R100 000 for information that may lead to her location and the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) involved.

Matodzi was reported missing on 11 August 2022 after she disappeared in Itsani Village within the Thohoyandou policing area.

Her family has been left heartbroken by her disappearance.

Missing child

According to information received by police, Matodzi was walking home from school when she was allegedly abducted.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said she was last seen by fellow students who were walking behind her.

“The learners informed police that they saw Fiona getting into a black Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle, which did not have registration number plates. The occupants of the vehicle could not be identified.”

At the time of her disappearance, Matodzi was wearing her school uniform. She never arrived home and has not been seen since.

‘Someone out there knows something’

Ledwaba said the family continues to appeal for assistance as they remain desperate for answers regarding her whereabouts.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has reiterated Saps commitment to ensure that every possible lead is pursued to locate Matodzi and bring those responsible to justice.

“We urge members of the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem. Someone out there knows something, and that information could be critical in reuniting Fiona with her family and ensuring that justice is served,” said Hadebe.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Colonel Lesiba Somo of the Provincial Missing Persons Unit on 082 565 8238, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

Police said all information received will be treated with the “strictest confidentiality.”