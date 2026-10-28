Farm attack killers jailed for brutal murder of Ermelo farmer

The farmer sustained multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

Two men have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the murder of 63-year-old Jannie Weideman, who was killed during a farm attack at Roodepoort Farm in Ermelo in December 2023.

Mbongeni Walter Nkosi (36) and Mxolisi Sibusiso Mnisi (38) appeared in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, sitting in Delmas, where the sentence was handed down after they pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Trial

The court heard that on 22 December 2023, at about 10pm, members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Ermelo responded to a complaint at Roodepoort Farm. Upon arrival, they found security officers on the scene who reported seeing a suspect fleeing from the farmhouse.

When officers entered the residence, they found Weideman lying motionless on the lounge floor. Police found that he had sustained multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

Several empty 9mm cartridge cases were recovered from the scene, while emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said investigations revealed that a red Toyota Hilux, firearms, ammunition and jewellery had been stolen during the attack.

Ndubane said police later recovered the stolen vehicle abandoned in Breyten.

“The case was assigned to the Saps Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, which arrested four suspects in Ermelo in January 2024. Firearms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.”

Sentence

Nkosi was sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment after receiving 20 years for murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, with part of the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

Mnisi received an effective 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise welcomed the outcome. He also praised those who helped secure the convictions.

Other accused

The case against Bongani Khoza has been postponed to 20 November 2028 for trial in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, sitting in Breyten.

The court granted the fourth accused indemnity in terms of Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.