JUST IN: Sindile Mfazi murder probe – Ex Saps General Mphego’s court bid fails

The seizure of documents and electronic devices is expected to assist investigators as they probe the murder of Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi.

Former South African Police Service (Saps) Major General Ntsumbedzeni Mulungani Mphego’s urgent bid to overturn a police raid at his home has reportedly been struck off the roll.

He had wanted the raid to be declared unconstitutional, reported broadcaster eNCA.

Mphego was granted bail for the unlawful possession of more than 100 rounds of police issued ammunition, including R5 and 9mm ammunition.

Application

The court divided Mphego’s application into two parts, challenging the legality of the arrest and search warrants used by police to enter his property and conduct the search-and-seizure operation, and the seizure of electronic devices and other items taken from his home during the raid.

However, the court struck the application off the roll after finding it not sufficiently urgent. As a result, the police investigation can continue unhindered.

Mphego is expected to return to court in November, when the matter will proceed and investigators are likely to provide an update on the progress of their probe.

Arrest

His arrest earlier this month followed a search-and-seizure operation conducted by members of the Saps National Cold Case Unit at the suspect’s Centurion residence on 6 July 2026.

During the operation, investigators also seized documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the ongoing investigation into the murder of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

Mphego, 57, is a suspect in that investigation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the discovery of more than 100 rounds of ammunition raised serious concerns, particularly because the suspect had left the Saps more than a decade ago.

Mphego is alleged to have owned the ammunition without the required permit or authorisation. His legal team said they planned to challenge this claim.

Court

He appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court a day after this arrest, facing a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition in contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

The state didn’t oppose bail, and Mphego was released on bail of R5 000. The court postponed the case to 3 November for disclosure of the contents of the docket.

This is a developing story