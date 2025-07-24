Former Northern Cape cop jailed for housebreaking

The former cop broke into people's homes and stole valuables to support his drug addiction.

A former Northern Cape police officer has been sentenced to eight years in prison after landing himself on the wrong side of the law.

Thandoxulu Kwindla was found guilty on four counts of housebreaking by the De Aar Regional Court and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on each count.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, amounting to an effective eight-year sentence.

Housebreaking to feed addiction

Kwindla — a 38-year-old former constable — went on a housebreaking escapade between August 2021 and April 2023, shortly after resigning from the South African Police Service.

He carried out the offences in Nonzwakazi, where he also lived.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Kwindla broke into homes during the evening and stole valuable items to support his drug addiction.

“The stolen goods are estimated to be worth around R35 000,” Senokoatsane said.

Trial and arrest

Kwindla was arrested on 23 April 2023 and remained in custody until the recent finalisation of the case.

During the trial, prosecutor Xolisa March emphasised the seriousness and prevalence of housebreaking and theft incidents in the Nonzwakazi area.

She argued that as a former officer of the law, the accused had betrayed public trust and acted with full awareness of the unlawfulness of his actions.

“The court also considered two Victim Impact Statements, facilitated by court preparation officer Trott Manghana, which outlined the emotional and financial toll on the victims,” Senokoatsane said.

“In delivering the sentence, the court acknowledged Kwindla’s circumstances but stressed the severity of his crimes and their impact on both victims and the broader community.”

‘Strengthening confidence in justice system’

He said the sentence reaffirms the NPA’s commitment to holding offenders accountable, especially those who once served in positions of public trust.

“The NPA remains dedicated to safeguarding communities and strengthening confidence in the criminal justice system,” Senokoatsane added.

