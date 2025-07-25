Man sentenced to life for murder of KZN ward councillor

The 44-year-old ward councillor was killed in September 2022 in the Kwa Maphumulo area.

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and twelve years’ imprisonment for the murder (and firearm-related charges) of a ward councillor, Zakhele Khuzwayo, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Phathesakhe Thuthukani Ngiba appeared in the Ntuzuma Regional Court on Thursday, where the sentence was handed down.

Trial

In the state’s case, Advocate Elvis Gcweka led the evidence of Ngiba’s fingerprints, as well as the testimony of the eyewitness who was with Khuzwayo at the time of the shooting.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that in aggravation of sentence, Advocate Gcweka submitted a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled by Khuzwayo’s wife and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Thandeka Nadi Mofokeng.

“In her statement, the woman said that following the incident, family members suspected her of being responsible for Khuzwayo’s death. This caused her immense stress and tension. She described Khuzwayo as a responsible and loving person.

“She said that Khuzwayo’s death has affected her and her children, and they are struggling to cope,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Murder

Ramkisson-Kara Ngiba was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Khuzwayo was a ward councillor at the iLembe Municipality.

On the evening of 15 September 2022, Khuzwayo was driving his motor vehicle along a gravel road in the area when he stopped to speak to someone known to him.

Arrest

While they were speaking, a motor vehicle approached, and an unknown man alighted from it and walked to Khuzwayo’s motor vehicle.

Ramkisson-Kara said several shots were fired at Khuzwayo’s motor vehicle, and the shooter fled the scene.

“The man who was with Khuzwayo ran to a nearby area for assistance. Ngiba was eventually arrested after police traced his fingerprints from the crime scene.”

The NPA has welcomed the sentence and commended the successful partnership between the prosecution, the Political Killings Task Team in KZN and other stakeholders.

