Sipho Mabena
25 Nov 2022
9:02 am
Courts

Fraser to get off scot-free, despite his unlawful actions threatening stability

Sipho Mabena

Zuma's looming reincarceration, because of Fraser's unlawful actions, raises fears of the repeat of the deadly and destructive July riots.

'The President's Keepers' Jacques Pauw
Former Correctional Services national commissioner, Arthur Fraser. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais
Whilst the spotlight is on the beleaguered Jacob Zuma returning to prison after his release on parole was declared illegal, Arthur Fraser, the man who made it all possible, has quietly gotten away with his unlawful conduct. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has thrown out the former president’s appeal to set aside the Pretoria High Court ruling that his medical parole was illegal and ordered him back to prison. ALSO READ: DA-asks-prison-boss-to-jail-Zuma-by-Friday The SCA confirmed in a unanimous judgment on Monday that the decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and invalid, upholding the earlier high court decision....

