Lunga Mzangwe
3 minute read
25 Nov 2022
4:10 am
News

Zuma’s appeal ‘foolish and a complete waste of citizens’ money’ – Steenhuisen

Lunga Mzangwe

"There are prospects another court may rule in our favour."

Zuma - Appeal
Photo: Michel Bega
The department of correctional services' Constitutional Court appeal on former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole is unlikely to succeed and “a waste of time and money”, according to a legal expert and the Democratic Alliance (DA). Department will communicate The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, defended the decision, saying it was important to appeal the recent Supreme Court of Appeal's judgment, as “a lot of people are asking us about the way forward”. “We will spell everything out in our papers; everything will be on our papers on why we are appealing. The other parties must also respond to that [their...

Read more on these topics