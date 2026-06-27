Hawks link new suspect to R600k Polokwane franchise fraud

The suspect is expected to appear in court alongside his co-accused on fraud charges.

The Hawks have linked a 47‑year‑old suspect to a Polokwane franchise fraud scheme, adding him to the co‑accused already facing charges over the alleged R600 000 swindle of a Limpopo pensioner.

The suspect is expected to appear in court alongside his co-accused on fraud charges.

The breakthrough follows the earlier arrest of Pieter Antonio Dupper and another accused, who allegedly defrauded a Limpopo pensioner of more than R600 000 through a PHD Health Market franchise scheme.

Investigations

Dupper has already appeared in the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail of R10 000.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba said continued investigations identified an additional suspect.

It is alleged that the complainant invested R378 000 after responding to a franchise advertisement and later spent about R228 000 on equipment after being advised to convert her garage into business premises.

Summons

Fumba said the equipment was never delivered, and communication later ceased.

He said the business was also no longer operating from its listed address.

“On 25 June 2026, the Hawks served the 47-year-old suspect with a J175 criminal summons. He is expected to appear before the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 08 July 2026, where he will join his co-accused.”

Limpopo Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Advocate Gopz Govender, commended the team and warned the public to verify investment opportunities before committing funds.

Insurance fraud

Meanwhile, three of the accused in the R10 million insurance murder case have been granted bail.

The accused appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where the ruling was handed down. The case involves former police sergeant Rachel Kutumela,

The three are expected to go on trial from 5-30 October 2026 at the Polokwane High Court.

They were released on strict conditions, including not interfering with state witnesses and reporting to the Seshego Police Station every Friday until the matter is finalised.