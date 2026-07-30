Bakkies not designed to carry children, says Limpopo MEC after fatal crash

Transport MEC Violet Mathye condemned use of bakkies for scholar transport after fatal crash. She said allowing pupils into bakkies gambles with lives.

A bakkie crash in Vhembe, Limpopo, has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy after the vehicle carrying pupils from Mukhwantheli Secondary School lost control and overturned.

Thee accident in Dididi Village happened on Thursday between 12pm and 12:30pm involving 26 pupils and the driver.

Bakkie crash claimed life of 15-year-old boy

The privately owned Toyota Hilux was transporting pupils. It lost control and overturned, according to a preliminary report.

The Limpopo Department of Transport said one pupil died in the crash. It said 12 others, including the driver, sustained critical injuries and remain under medical care. Thirteen more pupils sustained slight injuries and were treated.

The Limpopo Department of Education said the injured children were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Two others were taken to Tshilidzini Hospital by their parents.

“Of the injured learners, three remain in critical condition and are receiving emergency medical care,” the education department said.

12 critically injured and 13 slightly hurt

Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya conveyed her condolences to the family of the pupil who died.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident that has claimed the life of one of our learners and left many others injured,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, the injured learners, their families, the school community and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The MEC added that the department wished for a speedy and full recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

Mathye condemned bakkies for scholar transport

Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye condemned the use of bakkies to transport pupils to and from school.

“A bakkie is a goods vehicle. It is not designed to carry passengers, and it is certainly not designed to carry children,” she said.

“Every time we allow a learner to climb into the back of a bakkie, we are gambling with that child’s life.”

Mathye said that today, that gamble cost the province a 15-year-old son, brother and pupil.

“It is unacceptable, and it must stop with immediate effect.”

Operations to target illegal scholar transport

This is in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996, and the National Land Transport Act, 2009. In terms of these acts, pupils must only be transported in approved scholar transport vehicles.

These include registered buses and minibuses that operate with a valid operating licence and are certified roadworthy. They must have proper seating and be driven by drivers who hold a valid professional driving permit.

Mathye said the transport and education departments will act. Along with the police and municipal traffic authorities, they will immediately intensify operations targeting illegal scholar transport.

She said vehicles found to be transporting pupils in contravention of the law will be impounded, and operators will face prosecution.

“We call on parents, school governing bodies and communities in Vhembe and across Limpopo to refuse to put children in bakkies,” she said.

“We understand the challenges of access and affordability, but no saving is worth a child’s life.”

The MEC added that the government is working to expand access to safe, subsidised and contracted scholar transport. She urged communities to work with government.

“The MEC has conveyed her sincere condolences to the family, friends and school community of the deceased learner and wishes all the injured learners a speedy and full recovery,” the department said.

The education department will monitor the condition of the injured pupils. It will also provide the necessary psychosocial support to the affected learners, families and the school community.