Welkom shootout ends in arrest of wanted CIT robbery suspects

Security guards were allegedly accosted by six armed suspects who forced them to lie down before ordering them to open the cash van.

A swift intelligence‑driven police operation in the Free State has netted two notorious cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbery suspects, recovered stolen money, and drawn praise from the province’s top cop.

The incident occurred at Cash and Carry in Welkom on Saturday, 23 May 2026, at around 12:40pm, when security officers were collecting money from the store.

Armed suspects

The security guards were allegedly accosted by six armed suspects who forced them to lie down before ordering them to open the cash van.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, three firearms belonging to the security officers, bulletproof vests and a hand radio.

Arrest

Covane said that, following the incident, Free State Crime Intelligence gathered information on the suspects’ whereabouts and mobilised members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Public Order Policing (POP) unit.

“Police operationalised the information and traced the suspects to a house in Welkom at around 15:00. Upon arrival, a shootout ensued between police and the suspects. Some of the suspects managed to flee the scene, while two known CIT armed robbery suspects were arrested.”

During the operation, police recovered an undisclosed amount of stolen money as well as other items linked to the robbery.

Team commended

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Solomon Lesia commended the multidisciplinary team for their swift response and intelligence-driven operation, the successful arrest of two wanted CIT robbery suspects and the recovery of stolen money following the cross-pavement robbery in Welkom.

“These arrests demonstrate the importance of intelligence-led policing and coordinated operational responses.

“We commend all members involved for their bravery and commitment. Those suspects who managed to escape arrest are being pursued, and it is only a matter of time before they are brought to justice,” said Lesia.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the court soon on charges relating to armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property.