High court orders North West government to resolve crisis-plagued Ditsobotla

Sakeliga will be allowed to force national government to intervene at Ditsobotla should the province fail.

The North West High Court ordered the provincial government to intervene and rebuild Ditsobotla Local Municipality. Photo: iStock

In yet another court case the North West government was ordered to properly intervene and restore governance at the cash-strapped Ditsobotla Local Municipality,

Business forum Sakeliga’s litigation on the collapse of Ditsobotla was argued before Judge Francies Reid this week.

Friday’s order directed the province to consult with Sakeliga on everything related to Ditsobotla’s decline and recovery.

The province was directed to report in writing on progress to Sakeliga, other role players and the court every three months.

Should the province fail to provide reports, Sakeliga will be entitled to supplement its application for administration by the national government.

Ditsobotla crisis

Sakeliga has been litigating against the provincial government, the minister of finance, President Cyril Ramaphosa over the collapse in Ditsobotla.

The municipality’s downward spiral continues despite being under provincial administration by order of Parliament in 2022.

Political instability continues to throttle the municipality that held by-elections last year – where the ANC ousted as a majority party.

Corruption, and maladministration have emptied the coffers over the years, while communities go for months without basic services.

To date, workers are yet to receive October salaries as the municipality struggles to pay wages and suppliers.

Sakeliga says Ditsobotla needs other means other than court actions.

“Restoration must also include the creation of alternative service delivery mechanisms and other structures.

“We, therefore, welcome the alternative solutions that local business people are already developing, more so the establishment of Ditsobotla Services Association

“The Association intends to collect funds from businesses and residents and use them in negotiations with government, or alternatively to provide services themselves,” the organisation said on Friday.