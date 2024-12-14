Home Affairs to deport 19 illegal miners following sentencing

The miners, who had been working underground in disused mine shafts, initially refused to resurface, fearing arrest.

Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 19 illegal miners to 24 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition that they do not engage in illegal mining during this period.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the convicts comprise 14 Basotho, four Mozambicans, and one Zimbabwean, aged between 20 and 40.

In addition, each accused person was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of R6,000. This is also wholly suspended for five years on the condition that the accused do not re-enter South Africa illegally.

ALSO READ: At least 95 undocumented children among illegal miners arrested at Stilfontein

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs is currently processing the convicts for deportation.

The accused are part of scores of illegal miners arrested in November 2024 after resurfacing at the Margaret shaft in Stilfontein.

Operation Vala Umgodi for illegal miners

The miners, who had been working underground in disused mine shafts, initially refused to resurface, fearing arrest.

Police, during Operation Vala Umgodi in the area, blocked supply routes for food, water and other necessities, prompting at least 565 miners to emerge on 3 November.

ALSO READ: Police ‘not backing down’ as estimated 400 illegal miners ‘refuse’ to resurface

Over time, the number has grown to more than 1,000.

Late last month, the North West Department of Social Development confirmed that 96 undocumented children were among the illegal miners arrested and detained in Stilfontein.

The department said it would place all identified and legally declared undocumented children in accommodation and provide for their basic needs. This as they wait to be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act.

“The Court will, in terms of the provisions of the Child Justice Act, formally charge the children while they are placed in the safety of the facilities of the department,” said spokesperson Bathembu Futshane.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses organisation’s application for relief of Stilfontein illegal miners

“The department has identified cultural mediation to assist in translation as language was identified as a barrier. Furthermore, the department has engaged the Zimbabwean and Mozambique embassies for the issuance of repatriation certificate/travelling documents. Health services have been provided to the children to ensure that they are healthy and that their rights were not violated.”