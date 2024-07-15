Joshlin Smith: Trial will be heard in Western Cape High Court [VIDEO]

A heavily pregnant Kelly Smith appeared in the dock in connection with the disappearance of her six-year-old daughter, Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin Smith went missing on 19 February. Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith briefly appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 July 2024. Pictures: Facebook and X/ @Am_Blujay

The wait for answers surrounding little Joshlin Smith – who has been missing for almost five months now – has been extended as the trial for the Saldanha Bay girl’s disappearance case was once again postponed.

The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil vanished mysteriously from the Middelpos Informal Settlement on 19 February 2024.

Since then, an extensive search operation − which has extended as far as the United Kingdom (UK) alongside Interpol − was launched to locate the little girl with the striking green eyes.

Joshlin Smith disappearance case

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and the couple’s friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia “Renze” Lombaard were arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping in March.

The four accused made a brief appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, 15 July.

On Monday morning, a heavily pregnant Smith – dressed in a burgundy red jersey, dark blue jeans and a black puffer jacket – briefly appeared in the dock alongside her co-accused.

WATCH: Four accused appear in the dock

[WATCH] Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, along with three others today made a brief appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court. The matter has been postponed to September 16 for the state to finalise the investigation.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/gq6iuGbWM7 July 15, 2024

Trial moved to Western Cape High Court

Magistrate Yolisa Sikhoyo postponed the trial until 15 September to continue investigations.

Police reported that the DNA analysis of a jersey found among dunes in a field near Middelpos on 31 May is still incomplete.

“Due to the amount of the evidence that is still outstanding, your matter will be postponed again to give the State an opportunity to complete its investigation,” Sikhoyo said.

“The date agreed to between the State and the defence is the 16th of September for further investigation. You are all in custody until then.”

According to the State, the trial will be moved to the Western Cape High Court, in Cape Town.

Smith and Lombaard have been remanded in custody at Cape Town’s notorious Pollsmoor Prison and Appollis and Van Rhyn at Malmesbury Correctional Services.

What happened to Joshlin?

The 33-year-old Smith, who confessed to being a tik (crystal meth) user, left her daughter – who she claims was unwell – in the care of Appollis when she went to do an odd domestic job.

On her return to the couple’s tin-and-wooden shack at about 5pm, Joshlin was missing.

Appollis denies any involvement in her disappearance. He claims that the last time he saw her was when she went to play outside.

Joshlin Smith trial timeline

During Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn’s first court appearance on 7 March, Senior Advocate Aradhana Heeramun, who appeared for the State, alleged that Smith instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joshlin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for muti.

The two men apparently made this confession after a 36-hour interrogation at Saldanha Police Station.

At Lombaard’s bail appearance on 18 March, state prosecutor Jacques van Zyl revealed in court that she made a confession before her arrest.

However, no further details of what had been confessed were provided.

Agonising wait for answers continue

The previous postponements of the trial was motivated by the fact that investigators still needed to obtain witness statements and conduct data analysis on the accused’s cellphones.

Police were also waiting for the results of the DNA analysis of bloodstained clothes, a knife and a sheet found in an open field about a kilometre away from Joshlin’s home on 2 March.