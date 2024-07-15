The lawyer, the lover and the high jumper: Insiders lift lid on Freitag murder saga

Couple on the run: The Citizen spoke to two prominent people close to the chilling murder case of Jacques Freitag.

Clockwise from left: Shantellè Oosthuizen and her fiancé Louis Harmse; Rudie Lubbe and Jacques Freitag after winning the gold medal in the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Pictures: Facebook and Gallo Images/ Tertius Pickard

Two months after the brutal murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag in Pretoria, new twists and allegations have surfaced around the shocking case.

On Wednesday, police in Hercules obtained warrants of arrest for disgraced former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe and his long-time lover, Shantellè Oosthuizen, who vanished shortly after they were taken in for questioning in connection with the puzzling case.

In the wake of the couple’s dramatic disappearance, fresh details have emerged.

Jacques Freitag: High jumper ‘knew couple well’ – Mike Bolhuis

The Citizen spoke to two prominent people close to the murder case of the 42-year-old Freitag.

According to specialist private investigator Mike Bolhuis, whose Specialized Security Services (SSS) task team are working closely with the police, said Freitag was well acquainted with Lubbe and Oosthuizen.

“We’ve traced their relationship going back several years,” said the PI with the signature brush cut.

Investigating officer Captain Martin Smith confirmed this to The Citizen, saying that Lubbe, 53, and Oosthuizen, 42, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

RT #sapsGP #SAPS Hercules have obtained warrants of arrest for Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen (in photos) who are believed to be on the run from the law following the discovery of Jacques Freitag’s body on 01 July 2024.



Lubbe and Oosthuizen are facing charges which include… pic.twitter.com/y9mZo5jZzY July 10, 2024

Countrywide manhunt

He added that the manhunt for the Pretoria couple has extended countrywide and that border authorities have also been alerted.

“Initially we questioned Lubbe’s son, Lenus, because we thought they might be hiding out in Warmbad [now Bela-Bela].

“There is a strong possibility that they will try and skip the country although it appears that Lubbe’s passport have expired.”

Rudie Lubbe’s chequered past

Smith said that the police are also aware of some business dealings of Lubbe which are “not above board”.

“Throughout the years, he has also been in the spotlight for unethical conduct.”

Former lawyer Rudolph ‘Rudie’ Lubbe. Picture: Facebook

In 2006, Lubbe was struck off the roll of attorneys after complaints from the Law Society of the Northern provinces that he had been unprofessional and had stolen money from his trust account.

He also made headlines back in August 2004 after being arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his then wife, Magdaline.

This is not the first time lawyers in South Africa have gone on the run because of shady dealings.

In 2010, Dirk Prinsloo from “Advocate Barbie” fame skipped the country to end up behind bars in Belarus after robbing a bank in the Eastern European country.

Lubbe and Oosthuizen: Cyber tracking and possibility of disguises

Bolhuis told The Citizen that cyber tracking is one of the methods they are using to try and find the missing couple.

“We’ll be able to track their whereabouts if they use their bank cards for withdrawals or to pay for anything.”

The seasoned detective who has been involved in high-profile cases, including that of the Czech former organised crime boss Radovan Krejčíř — said his investigators have handed over the information that they’ve gathered so far to the police.

The many faces of Shantellè Oosthuizen. Pictures: Facebook

“However, as the net is tightening around them, there is the possibility that they could have changed their appearance to evade detection by the public.

“I wouldn’t put it past Lubbe and Oosthuizen to rely on the art of disguise to conceal their true identities,” Bolhuis said.

Lubbe could be armed

Smith warned the public not to approach the couple, but to report their whereabouts to the police.

“Lubbe has several firearm licenses. Although he has reported these as stolen, he could be armed.”

“It would however be very stupid of him to try and shoot his way out of a situation,” Smith said.

“Their best option is to hand themselves over to the police. They cannot run forever. We’ll find them…it’s just a question of when.”

The Jacques Freitag murder mystery

Freitag was last seen alive when he left a guesthouse in Booysens, Pretoria West, on foot on 18 June.

He had been dropped there the previous day by Lubbe who fetched him from the Bronkhorstspruit home of his mother, Hendrina Pieters, at 1am in the morning to allegedly pay him for “a job”.

Freitag’s decomposing body was found on 1 July with three gunshot wounds and a broken arm in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery, which is situated about 4km from the guesthouse.

The 2.04m-tall former top athlete was also stabbed several times.

Jacques Freitag and his sister, Chrissie Lewis. Picture: Facebook

His sister, Chrissie Lewis, told Sunday Times that Freitag’s face was unrecognisable and that her boyfriend, Theo Botha, could only identify him through a tattoo.

Deadly love triangle: Where does Shantellè Oosthuizen fit in?

The “job” for which Lubbe is said to have owed the former star athlete money, appears to have been a botched “hit” on Oosthuizen’s fiancé, the 31-year-old Louis Harmse.

Oosthuizen and Lubbe dated for 16 years before she met Harmse in March 2023 at De La Rey’s, Lenus’s pub and grill in Bela-Bela.

According to its Facebook page, De La Rey’s is now “permanently closed”.

Freitag knew the victim

Despite the two lovebirds getting engaged after a whirlwind romance, Oosthuizen kept contact with Lubbe.

So much so that Harmse told Rapport that she spent a lot of time with Lubbe.

Shantellè Oosthuizen and Rudie Lubbe. Picture: Facebook

“Once, she stayed with Lubbe for three weeks. When I decided to go and fetch her in Pretoria, she told me that they had a lot of loose ends to tie up, such as furniture which needed to be sold.”

Freitag was a friend of both Harmse and Lubbe.

Louis Harmse speaks out about brutal attack

Harmse told the publication that on the morning of 13 June, Oosthuizen informed him that Lubbe organised a job on a farm for him and that she would be joining him.

She told him that the two of them would stay over in the apartment of Lubbe’s rental home in Montana Park on 13 June before the former attorney would take them to the farm the next morning.

Harmse packed his bags and on arrival at the apartment, Oosthuizen allegedly told him that she and Lubbe were going to score drugs while he settles in.

Louis Harmse and Shantellè Oosthuizen. Picture: Facebook

He now believes that the promised job was just part of an elaborate lie by Oosthuizen to get him there.

While they were away, Harmse was brutally attacked by Freitag with a brick.

He received 240 stitches for the extensive head injuries he suffered. The back of his skull has been smashed to the extent that he needs to have a fibre-glass plate fitted. His brain has also moved a millimetre forward.

Smith confirmed that Harmse has laid charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Oosthuizen and Lubbe.

Freitag on the run?

In a surprise twist, Freitag was reportedly also on the run before he mysteriously vanished on 18 June.

An anonymous source shared with Rapport that Freitag was initially under the impression that he killed Harmse.

The distraught ex-high jumper reportedly arrived on his doorstep, convinced that the police were looking for him and that he would be thrown in jail.

He further claimed that a “terrified” Freitag requested that he’d be given poison rather than face imprisonment.

Jacques Freitag celebrating his victory at the 2003 World Championships in Paris. Picture: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

According to the source, Freitag told him that Lubbe, with whom he allegedly did drugs together on a regular basis, hired him to murder Harmse.

Following the attack on Harmse, Freitag reportedly fled in a minibus taxi to his mother’s home in Bronkhorstspruit.

Lubbe apparently instructed Freitag to get rid of his cellphone which the former athlete threw out of the taxi en route to Bronkhorstspruit from Pretoria.

The attack on Harmse took place five days before the former golden boy of South African athletics was last seen alive leaving the guesthouse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lubbe and Oosthuizen is encouraged to contact Captain Smith on 082 778 9385; the Saps CrimeStop number, 08600 10111; or SSS investigators Hennie Viljoen at 061-528-1370 (henniev@mikebolhuis.co.za) and Vince Harris at 082-673-1830 (vinceh@mikebolhuis.co.za).

NOW READ: ‘I am God’s mistake’: Haunting last interview with murdered SA high jump star Jacques Freitag