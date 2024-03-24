Joshlin Smith: Mom Kelly pregnant in Pollsmoor

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing 'green-eyed' Saldanha girl Joshlin Smith, is pregnant again...this time behind bars.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl, Joslin Smith, pictured left, has been charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. Photos: Facebook and YouTube screenshot/ SABC News

Self-confessed tik user and the mother of the six-year-old Joshlin Smith who disappeared more than a month ago from their dilapidated shack in Middelpos informal settlement, Raquel “Kelly” Smith, is pregnant.

This as she is awaiting trial while behind bars in Cape Town’s notorious Pollsmoor Prison.

Kelly has been charged alongside her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, close friend Steveno van Rhyn and her Middelpos neighbour Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Joshlin Smith, was in tears following her bail hearing in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. Pictures: X via @Netwerk24 and Supplied

The 33-year-old mother of three left Joshlin in the care of Appollis on 19 February when she went to work.

On her return to the couple’s tin and wooden shack at around 5pm, Joshlin was missing. At the time, Appollis denied any involvement in her disappearance, claiming that the last time he saw her was when she went to play outside.

Despite an extensive search operation along the West Coast, the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil has not been found.

Kelly accused of ‘masterminding’ sale of Joshlin for muti

Senior advocate Aradhana Heeramun, who appeared for the state in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court earlier this month, alleged that Kelly instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joshlin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for muti.

The two men apparently made this chilling confession after a 36-hour interrogation at Saldanha Police Station.

Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis (boyfriend of the mother), Steveno van Rhyn (friend of the mother), Kelly Smith (mother of Joshlin Smith) and Phumza Sigaqa during the Joslin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 March 2024. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Mom Kelly pregnant in Pollsmoor

Reverend June Dolley-Major, an activist who has actively joined in the search for little Joshlin, revealed to Rapport that Kelly is pregnant again.

Dolley-Major said that she initially wanted to keep the news, but the recent attack on Joshlin’s mother in prison has convinced her to alert prison authorities to the pregnancy.

Netwerk24 reported earlier this month that Kelly was assaulted shortly after her arrival on 7 March at Pollsmoor.

Various independent sources in the Department of Correctional Services, as well as at the prison, told the publication that the 33-year-old mother was beaten up in the women’s awaiting-trial section by fellow remand prisoners.

Following the incident, Kelly was apparently placed in a single cell with only senior wardens allowed access to her.

Kelly Smith during the Joshlin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 March 2024 in Vredenburg. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

According to Dolley-Major, she has already reached out to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to ensure the safety of the mother and her unborn baby.

“I told them to follow up with her on whether she is pregnant and to make sure that she is held in a safe place because the baby can get hurt. The department then confirmed the pregnancy. Dolley-Major explained.

“Previously one could look after one’s baby in prison. There is a section for pregnant women and mothers with children. Mothers are usually allowed to look after their children born in prison for a period of two years,” Dolley-Major explained.

“In the case of Kelly, this would also be determined by the criminal charges against her.”

Who is looking after Joshlin’s siblings now?

Joshlin’s two siblings, her brother aged 10 and three-year-old sister, are currently in the care of family members.

“The remaining children are with family under the watchful eye of social development. There is no reason to take them [children] away from their family. The family is not seen as high risk,” Acting MEC for Social Development, Nomafrench Mbombo told IOL.

Magistrate Yolisa Sikhoyo postponed the case of Kelly, Appollis and Van Rhyn until 13 May for further investigations.

Lombaard, who was arrested on Friday, 15 March, will appear on 25 March for her bail hearing.

According to State prosecutor Jacques van Zyl, she has made a confession before her arrest, but no further details of what had been confessed were provided.

Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, left, appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 March 2024. Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha girl, Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Photos: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

According to National Prosecuting Agency (NPA) spokesperson for the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, investigators must still obtain witness statements and conduct data analysis on the accused’s cellphones.

Police are also apparently waiting for the results of the DNA analysis of bloodstained clothes, a knife and a sheet found in an open field about a kilometre away from Joshlin’s home on 2 March.

The search operation for Joshlin is still ongoing, with a reward of R250 000 offered for any information that could assist the police in locating the missing girl.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

