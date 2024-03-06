Two men claim in grim confession they sold Joslin Smith for muthi

Police have arrested three people in connection with the six-year-old Joslin Smith's tragic disappearance two weeks ago.

Joslin Smith went missing just more than two weeks ago in Middelpos, Diazville, near Saldanha. Photo via X/ @Am_Blujay

After a gruelling 36-hour-long police interrogation, two men allegedly confessed that they sold the missing Saldanha girl Joslin Smith for muthi.

According to media reports, three men – said to be in their thirties – were arrested on Tuesday, 5 March in connection with the disappearance of the Grade 1 pupil from Middelpos, in Diazville, close to Saldanha.

Joslin Smith sold for R20k?

Sources close to the investigation told Netwerk24 that two of the three suspects confessed they sold Joslin to a another Middelpos man for R20 000.

The tragic disappearance of the Laerskool Diazville pupil on 19 February gripped the nation as a massive search operation was launched in the race against time to find the young girl with the sunny smile.

Joslin Smith disappeared on 19 February from her family’s hut in Middelpos, Diazville. Photo via Facebook/ Andre Truter

Joslin disappears while in care of mother’s boyfriend

Joslin’s mother, Kelly Smith, reported her daughter as missing 16 days ago. According to her, Joslin was feeling unwell on that fateful Monday, so she thought it best to leave her in the care of her boyfriend, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis.

When she returned from work that evening, Joslin was nowhere to be found and Appollis told Kelly that he lost track of the girl’s whereabouts after she went outside to play.

Safehouse and allegations of ‘drug debt’

The couple have been accused by some community members of having a hand in little Joslin’s disappearance, a charge they have both denied.

They have consequently been moved to a safehouse for their own safety.

Joslin and her mother Kelly Smith. Photos: YouTube screenshots/ SABC News

Meanwhile, Joslin’s biological father, Jose Emke, told IOL last week that he suspects his daughter’s disappearance was likely linked to “drug debt” he claims was racked up by her mother and her boyfriend who have both admitted to being tik (crystal meth) users.

‘I did use tik’

During a conversation between Kelly and Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie which was shared on Facebook Live on 27 February, Joslin’s mother said that she and Appollis have been clean for a week.

At this moment, I’m clean. I did use tik. I’ve been clean for a week… I’m honest.

When asked by McKenzie whether her boyfriend was on tik while he had to take care of Joslin on the day of her appearance, Kelly bluntly answered:

“I wasn’t at home, I don’t know. I can’t answer this question. He has been clean for a week”.

ALSO READ: Police urge responsible social media usage as search for Joslin Smith intensifies

Bloodstained clothing, knives found

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed on Sunday that clothing, a sheet and a knife had been found late on Saturday evening in an open field about a kilometre away from the hut where Joslin and her two siblings lived with Kelly and Appollis.

According to Daily Maverick, a reliable source told the publication that forensic tests on the bloodstained clothes revealed that it belonged to Joslin.

A knife that was planted in the ground that the police came across during the search for Joslin Smith in the Middelpos Forest on 4 March 2024 in Saldanha. Photo: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Theo Jeptha

Another knife was found planted in the ground in the area on Monday. It is however not yet clear whether the knife is connected to the case.

No stone left unturned: SA Navy join search for Joslin Smith

On Monday, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the search was intensifying.

“The search party has also been bolstered by a contingent from the local South African Navy joining the search and another large group from the City of Cape Town also deployed from Monday to the area.

“The Saldanha Bay Municipality’s firefighters are also playing a pivotal role in the search, applying their expertise in the search,” Potelwa said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during his visit to the home of Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joslin Smith in Diazville on 2 March 2024 in Saldanha. Photo: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Theo Jeptha

“The South African Police Service has also brought in the services of the mounted unit; more specialised dogs from the K9 Unit are set to scour the identified area. Detectives from the Saps provincial office in Cape Town have since descended on the West Coast town to support the local investigators,” the spokesperson added.

Breakthrough Detectives interrogate suspects for 36 hours

Tuesday’s breakthrough followed the arrival of the detectives from the Serious Violent Crimes Unit, as well as members of the Western Cape police’s kidnappings task force in Middelpos on Sunday.

The detectives took control of the investigation and apparently interrogated the two suspects, as well as another man, non-stop for about 36 hours.

Pointing-out, confessions and court

During the duration of Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon, the two men allegedly started with the pointing-out procedure, as well as spoke about their role in the disappearance of the girl.

It remains unclear whether Joslin was still alive when last seen by the suspects.

According to eNCA, the men will appear in court on Thursday, 7 March.

[BREAKING NEWS] Three people are in police custody in connection with Joshlin Smith's disappearance. eNCA has learnt that two of the three confessed to the police while the third is not cooperating. The three are expected to appear in court on Thursday. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rfGbNv21l5 — eNCA (@eNCA) March 5, 2024

More arrests imminent

Netwerk24 also claimed in its report there are indications that further arrests of people who were also allegedly connected to Joslin’s disappearance, are imminent.

NOW READ: Life on the line: Bay fish shop owner’s kidnappers demand a whopping $1.4m ransom