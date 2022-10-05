JSC recommends five judges for appointment at SCA

Thapelo Lekabe

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended five candidate judges for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

JSC interviews

This week, the JSC has been interviewing 42 candidates in Johannesburg for 20 vacant posts in South Africa’s superior courts. The interview process, which started on Monday, is expected to conclude on 11 October 2022.

There are currently five vacancies to be filled at the SCA and the commission interviewed 11 candidates vying to be appointed to the bench of the Bloemfontein-based court.

After the JSC deliberated on the candidates interviewed on Monday and Tuesday, the commission recommended Eastern Cape High Court judge Glenn Goosen and Gauteng High Court judges Piet Meyer, Keoagile Matojane, Sharise Weiner and Daisy Molefe for appointment as justices of the SCA.

The judges that did not make the cut were KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Piet Koen, Mpumalanga High Court judge Anna Kgoele, Eastern Cape High Court judges Mandela Makaula and John Smith as well as Gauteng High Court judges Bashier Vally and Sulet Potterill.

Ramaphosa to confirm appointments

Before the candidates who have been recommended to serve at the SCA can be appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa first needs to confirm their appointment in terms of Section 174 (6) of the Constitution.

The JSC was established in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution and consists of 23 members, including members of the judiciary and of parliamentarians.

The constitutional body performs the functions of interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench as well as dealing with complaints brought against judges.

