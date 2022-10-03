JSC set to interview judges to serve on SA’s superior courts

Citizen Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is expected this week to interview 42 candidates for 20 vacant posts in South Africa’s superior courts.

JSC interviews

Over the next seven days, the JSC will be tasked with interviewing judges to fill vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the high courts, the Land Claims Court, and other courts in the country.

The interviews will be chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from 3 to 11 October 2022, at the Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

The JSC was established in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution and consists of 23 members, including members of the judiciary and members of Parliament.

The constitutional body performs the functions of interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench as well as dealing with complaints brought against judges.

Vacant Posts

There are currently five vacancies to be filled at the SCA in Bloemfontein, the Competition Appeal Court is looking for a judge president while the Electoral Court has two vacancies for a chairperson and a judge member.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court has four vacancies for judges and one vacancy for secondment of a judge to the Land Claims Court.

The Limpopo Division of the High Court has one vacancy for a judge president.

The North West Division of the High Court has a vacancy for a deputy judge president and one judge to serve on the bench.

The Kwazulu-Natal Division of the High Court has a vacancy for a judge president and two vacancies for judges in Pietermaritzburg.

The Western Cape Division of the High Court has one vacancy for a judge while the Water Tribunal is seeking a chairperson.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

