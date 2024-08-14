Khayelitsha CIT heist shootout case postponed

Two accused CIT robbers rearrested on Monday. First accused appeared in court on Tuesday, while co accused is in hospital.

2 CIT robbers to appear in court

Accused Simphiwe Mzanywa briefly appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukibi said that the court established that Mzanywa is currently on parole for another matter where he was arrested in 2022 and released in 2023.

While co-accused Sihle Mabhongo is currently in hospital under police supervision.

“The matter is postponed to Thursday, 15 August 2024 for bail profiling and monitoring of Mabhongo’s progress in the hospital,” said Vukibi.

ALSO READ: Eight CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in Khayelitsha

Charges of the accused

Both accused were rearrested on a warrant on Monday by The Hawks‘ Bellville-based National Priority Violent Crime team.

“The two charged for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and attempted murder,” he said.

Mzanywa and Mabhongo were allegedly involved in a Cash-In-Transit heist in Khayelitsha that occurred on Monday, 5 August.

CIT heist shootout

The gunbattle between law enforcement officials and the robbers took place when the suspects started firing shots at police who retaliated.

“When they were cornered by police wherein an exchange of gunfire ensued between suspects and police, which consequently led to eight suspects fatally being wounded,” he said.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a multidisciplinary team comprising intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials were following up on information about a possible cash-in-transit robbery.

ALSO READ: Suspect dead in shootout with KZN cops, police officer wounded

Initial arrest of 5 accused

Five suspects were arrested and appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week, where it was ordered they be released.

“The case was struck from the roll because the accused were not charged within 48 hours, as the law requires,” said Western Cape Media Liaison Jan-Jan Joubert.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais expressed shock and dismay at this.

“I am shocked and dismayed at this sloppy work, which is completely unacceptable. The suspects must be re-arrested as soon as possible. This cannot stand,” Minister Marais said.