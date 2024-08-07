Suspect dead in shootout with KZN cops, police officer wounded

When the police approached the man, he started firing shots at officers

A suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, and an officer was injured after being shot in the arm in the same incident.

It is understood the gun battle took place Msinga on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team which included national deployment made major a breakthrough when they arrested a suspect who was wanted for a triple murder which he allegedly committed at KwaNqulu in October 2023.

Shootout

Netshiunda said the suspect was traced and cornered at Msinga in KZN where he was arrested,.

“He was found in possession of a rifle which is believed to be the weapon which was used in the commission of the murders. When the police were on their way to detain the arrested suspect, another person was spotted with a firearm at the local taxi tank.

“When the police approached him, the man started firing shots, injuring one police officer on the arm. Police returned fire and during the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a .38 special revolver whose serial number was erased,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that the firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes.

“The injured police was taken to hospital for medical attention. The arrested suspect will appear in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court soon.”

A suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with police in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, and an officer was injured after being shot in the arm in the same incident. #KZN #Shootout #Msinga #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/9AaGBA6fFe — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) August 7, 2024

ALSO READ: Eight CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in Khayelitsha

Cape Town shootout

The shootout comes a day after eight suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Cape Town.

The gunbattle between law enforcement officials and the robbers took place in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a multidisciplinary team comprising the intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials were following up on information about a possible cash-in-transit robbery when they pounced on would-be robbers in Town Two in Khayelitsha.

“As the team approached the CIT suspects, the would-be robbers started firing shots at police who retaliated. As a consequence, eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested.”

Potelwa said police confiscated several high-calibre weapons including AK 47 rifles, R5 rifles, improvised explosive chargers and numerous magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.

ALSO READ: Robbery suspect killed in shootout with KZN police