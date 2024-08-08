Four men killed in armed attack in Phoenix

Police are searching for a red Toyota Tazz that was reportedly used by the gunmen in the Gillham Road attack.

Five security guards have been shot by four suspects in Phoenix on Thursday.

Police confirmed that four of the victims were declared dead at the scene after having been shot at close range.

The gunmen fled the Gillham Road scene and police are searching for a red Toyota Tazz used by the suspects.

Motive unclear

Initial reports by police state that the security guards were performing their duties at an office when the suspects in the red Tazz opened fire on them.

“It is not yet clear kind of business activity is conducted at the office where the shooting happened,” stated KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“It is also suspected that the suspects robbed the victims of their firearms before fleeing from the scene,” Netshiunda confirmed.

ALSO READ: KZN police launch manhunt for mass murder suspects – Six killed

The fifth security was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Should any member of the public have any additional information on the incident, Netshiunda says they must contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.

Sharp increase shooting

The Phoenix incident brings the number of people killed in the last month either by police or armed suspects in the province to at least 33, with 64 since April nationally

In one incident, a robbery suspect was killed in a shootout with police in Northern KZN.

ALSO READ: Robbery suspect killed in shootout with KZN police

Police stated that officers responded to a robbery complaint neat Ndindima where they tracked the suspects who had fled the scene.

“At the sight of police blue lights, the suspects opened fire towards the police, triggering a response from the men of law,” stated Netshiunda.

Three suspects escaped while a .38 Special revolver firearm with five rounds of ammunition was found on the deceased suspect.

A week earlier, five suspects wanted for a string of murders and business robbery cases were also shot dead in a shootout with police in the province.