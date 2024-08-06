Eight CIT robbers killed in a shootout with police in Khayelitsha

Police confiscated several high-calibre weapons including AK 47 rifles, R5 rifles and improvised explosive chargers

The gunbattle between law enforcement officials and the robbers took place in Khayelitsha early on Monday evening. Photo: iStock

Eight suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been killed in a deadly shootout with police in Cape Town.

The gunbattle between law enforcement officials and the robbers took place in Khayelitsha early on Monday evening.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a multidisciplinary team comprising of the intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials were following up on information about a possible cash in transit robbery when they pounced on would-be robbers in Town Two..

Shootout

“As the team approached the CIT suspects, the would-be robbers started firing shots at police who retaliated. As a consequence eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested.”

Potelwa said police confiscated several high-calibre weapons including AK 47 rifles, R5 rifles, improvised explosive chargers and numerous magazines filled with rounds of ammunition

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation(DPCI) detectives are hard at work with investigations and following up on additional information.”

The shootout comes a day after robbery suspect was shot and killed in a shootout with police officers in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the suspect was fatally wounded in a gun battle with officers in Esikhaleni on Sunday night.

Robber killed

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a victim who was robbed in the Ndindima area in Esikhaleni by suspects who fled the scene.

“Police traced the suspects and four suspects were cornered at Ncombo area. At the sight of police blue lights, the suspects opened fire towards the police, triggering a response from the men of law.

“One suspect was fatally wounded in the resultant shootout whilst the other three fled into the bushes. A search for them is still underway. The deceased suspect was found in possession of a .38 special revolver firearm with five rounds of ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said no police officers were injured during the shootout.

