Axed MK party founder Khumalo loses control of bank account

Jabulani Khumalo’s latest legal bid to control the MK Party's bank account has been rejected by the Pretoria High Court.

The axed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder, Jabulani Khumalo, has been dealt another legal blow after he lost his attempt in court to retain control of the party’s bank account.

In April, Khumalo and Lebohang Moepeng were expelled from the party, and over the past months, Khumalo has made numerous attempts to challenge his expulsion and reclaim leadership.

The attempts were, however, unsuccessful, including an urgent high court application in June to prevent the MKP and Parliament from removing him from the party list.

Khumalo loses bid to control party’s bank account

The Electoral Court denied his request to be reinstated as the party leader.

This time around, Khumalo sought to control the party’s Standard Bank account, which receives donations.

The Pretoria High Court rejected his request on 17 September and ordered Standard Bank to remove Khumalo, Moepeng, and Musa Gasa as signatories on the account.

The ruling, delivered by Judge AJ Myburgh, reaffirmed an earlier decision made on 13 September that stripped Khumalo Moepeng and Gasa access to the bank account.

The high court also ordered Khumalo to pay costs to the party, including the fees for two lawyers and two advocates.

“The first respondent (Khumalo) is ordered to pay the costs of this application, such costs to be calculated on a scale as between attorney and client; such costs include the costs occasioned by the employment of two counsels, such counsel fees to be taxed on scales C and B, respectively,” said the court.

MK party welcome ruling

The MK party welcomed the ruling, saying that it follows a series of related court victories by the party against “detractors” in the past six months.

The party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said in a statement on Monday that Khumalo’s desire to hang on as a signatory under the pretext that his expulsion is on appeal is false.

“His ill-fated appeal relates only to the issue of the face of the MK Party on the ballot paper, which has been long overtaken by events,” he said.

