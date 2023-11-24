KZN regional court president indicted for corruption

Eric Sibusiso Nzimande allegedly recommended several lawyers and magistrates act as regional magistrates in return for gratification.

A 62-year-old senior court official who allegedly solicited bribes from magistrates and lawyers he recommended to be appointed has been served with an indictment.

Eric Sibusiso Nzimande appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing corruption charges.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Nzimande allegedly recommended several lawyers and magistrates act as regional magistrates in return for gratification.

“He appeared in court on five counts of contravening the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act by allegedly receiving unauthorised gratification to the value of approximately R230 000.

“Mr. Nzimande, as the Regional Court President for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was responsible for making recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for the appointment of Acting Regional Court Magistrates. The Minister relied on his guidance in making these appointments,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Gratification

According to the NPA, during the period of April 2012 to October 2015, Nzimande recommended several individuals to be appointed as Acting Regional Court Magistrates.

“The state is alleging that he sought and received a gratification from each of these individuals either before, during or shortly after their appointments.

“Mr. Nzimande was served with an indictment in court today, and the matter was adjourned to 20 May 2024 for a first appearance in the high court,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Hlope and Motata

Meanwhile, Parliament has decided to recommend the removal of both Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services met on Wednesday to decide the fate of the two judges, both of whom were found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Motata had previously been cleared of gross misconduct by the JSC despite a finding that he had committed gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), however, set aside the JSC’s decision in June, paving the way for his impeachment by Parliament.

The judge’s guilty finding related to a January 2007 incident, where Motata crashed his car into the wall of a Hurlingham home and then made racist utterances to the homeowner, Richard Baird.

Additional reporting: by Molefe Seeletsa

