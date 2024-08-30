Limpopo man sentenced for repeatedly raping 10-year-old boy

The 34-year-old man who repeatedly raped his neighbour was denied bail until his sentencing.

A man in Limpopo has been sentenced for repeatedly raping his 10-year-old neighbour in Limpopo.

The Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced the 34-year-old man to 25 years imprisonment.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the court heard that on 07 August 2021, the accused went to the victim’s residence to commit a heinous crime and lured him to the outside toilet, where he raped him.

“The accused thereafter threatened the victim not to report to anyone. The following day, the accused continued with his heinous crime and repeatedly raped the victim,” said SAPS in a statement.

The victim alerted his grandmother of the incident. She then reported the matter to authorities at the Maake Police Station. The perpetrator was arrested on the same day.

“Detective Sergeant Nkakareng Rakgoale of Tzaneen Family, Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit, successfully opposed bail until the accused was sentenced,” said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The court sentenced him to 25 years in prison on each count of rape. SAPS said the sentences running concurrently.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence and commended authorities who worked on the case and the victim’s grandmother.

“As we conclude Women’s Month, we acknowledge the efforts of our female investigators in the FCS Unit who continue to make strides to protect women and children, ensuring justice is served. We urge the community to continue reporting such heinous crimes to the authorities and play their role in fighting gender-based violence,” said Hadebe.

Kimberley cop sentenced for raping his daughter

In a separate incident in the Northern Cape, a police officer has been sentenced to life for raping his daughter by the Galeshewe Regional Court.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the man was accused of raping his daughter at their Kimberley home on 3 July 2023.

“The following morning, the complainant informed her grandmother of what happened, and the case was reported to the police. Ipid took over the case for investigation,” Shuping said.

During sentencing, the court ordered that his name be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders and he should not be allowed to work with children if he is released on parole.

The court further declared the officer unfit to possess a firearm.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

