WATCH: Magistrate in Liebenberg case steps down, Louis disrupts court proceedings

Magistrate Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced this after an eventful day in court with Louis Liebenberg disrupting the proceedings.

Louis Liebenberg points his finger at the magistrate saying, “God will judge you. God Will judge you!” Picture: Screengrab

Dezzi Liebenberg, wife of the notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, applied for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In an unexpected twist at the end of the proceedings, Magistrate Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced that he is recusing himself from the case in the interest of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told The Citizen another magistrate will be appointed.

Liebenberg, Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

They were arrested by the Hawks on 22 October at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club. By 23 October, nine suspects had been arrested.

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

While seven of the accused have been granted bail, Liebenberg and Dezzi remained incarcerated.

Watch: Louis Liebenberg removed from court

Magistrate boots disruptive Liebenberg

After a court official addressed Liebenberg for his behaviour, he requested Mahlangu to be removed from the court as he “felt intimidated”.

Mahlangu didn’t take kindly to Liebenberg’s behaviour and invoked Section 159 of the Criminal Procedure Act and ordered that he be removed from the court.

Reprimanding Liebenberg, Mahlangu said that he had disrupted the court at a previous hearing and is continuing to do so.

Mahlangu was referring to Dezzi’s previous bail hearing when Liebenberg jumped up from his seat and said that Rapport journalist Johan Eybers was in his face and invading his privacy by taking close-up pictures of him.

Liebenberg responded to Mahlangu’s order by shouting “viva MK,” eliciting the same reaction from a part of the gallery.

He then pointed his finger at the magistrate and said: “God will judge you, God will judge you!”

While being escorted to the holding cells by a court official, he looked at Dezzi and said, “I love you, my baby”.

He then told Mahlangu not to discriminate against his wife because he has “guts”.

Dezzi’s bail application denied amid holding cell chaos

Liebenberg again disrupted the proceedings by singing and chanting from the holding cells while Mahlangu was giving judgment.

He found that she failed to meet the burden of proof required to show that her release on bail would serve the interests of justice.

She will be kept behind bars until 4 February when all of the accused are set to appear in court.

Mahanjana said that the NPA welcomed the ruling and will now start to prepare for the trial.

