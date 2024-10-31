Lusikisiki mass shooting ‘mastermind’ already serving life in prison for murder, robbery

'I see no need for me to make the application for bail because as it is currently, I am serving life imprisonment...'

Mzukisi Ndamase appears in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on 31 October 2024. Picture: X / @RSA_JCPS

The alleged mastermind of the Lusikisiki mass shooting that left 18 people dead in the Eastern Cape was already serving a life sentence for other crimes.

Mzukisi Ndamase made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the 18 murders.

Lusikisiki mass shooting ‘mastermind’ in court

Ndamase allegedly orchestrated the murders from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The 46-year-old man is incarcerated at the Ebongweni Super-Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Ndamase chose not to be represented by a Legal Aid lawyer, opting instead to defend himself against the court’s recommendations.

“At the end of the day, it’s my legal right as the court has rightfully explained to me,” the 46-year-old suspect said in IsiXhosa.

The magistrate acceded to the request.

“If you don’t want the Legal Aid services, you are not going to be forced. You are allowed to conduct your own defence,” the presiding officer informed the suspect.

The accused also told the court that he sees no point in applying for bail.

“I see no need for me to make the application for bail because as it is currently, I am serving life imprisonment and [an additional] 15 years sentence,” Ndamase explained.

The case was postponed to 26 November for further investigations.

The man alleged to have orchestrated the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki appears in court pic.twitter.com/0ZX3Xon5zC — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) October 31, 2024

Lusikisiki mass shooting accused abandon bail

Ndamase will join his co-accused — Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlwembu, 36 — at his next court appearance.

All suspects have opted to abandon their bail applications and face 18 charges, including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Myekethe was the first suspect apprehended and arrested at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area, on 7 October.

Ndende and Hintsa were arrested in Port Shepstone, while Abi was taken into custody in East London on 16 October.

Paya and Nomdlwembu were arrested in Flagstaff on 17 October.

The two men were found in possession of four rifles and ammunition.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the firearms have been sent for ballistics testing to determine if they were used in the massacre and to identify any additional crime scenes they may be linked to.

These arrests followed a shooting incident on 28 September 2024, at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near Lusikisiki, where eighteen people were killed and five others injured.