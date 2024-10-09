Police arrest suspect over Lusikisiki massacre in Eastern Cape

The suspect is expected to appear in local magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

Police have confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa told The Citizen the 45-year-old suspect was arrested at his home at Mcobothini Location, Lusikisiki, on Monday night.

The suspect was charged with murder on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the mass shooting.

Mawisa said further details would be revealed in court.

Mass shooting

The Lusikisiki attacks took place on a Friday night in two separate homes at Ngobozana village in the Eastern Cape.

Police said in one house, 13 people were killed, which include twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim was initially in a critical condition in hospital.

Family disputes

Earlier this month, an expert told The Citizen police crime intelligence was not to blame for not predicting the massacre of 18 family members in the Ngobozana village of Lusikisiki.

While stressing the importance of police stepping up an intelligence-driven strategy to address crime in South Africa, a criminologist said the killings could have been fuelled by the proliferation of illegal firearms, family and group feuding.

Stellenbosch University criminologist Dr Guy Lamb said: “These situations are often difficult for police to deal with through Crime Intelligence, because they are about family or group disputes.

“Intelligence is more attuned to dealing with trans-national crimes or criminal groups in urban areas.”

Lamb said access to firearms and “family conflicts” lead to violence.

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu

