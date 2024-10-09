Lusikisiki shooting suspect was out on parole despite murder conviction

The 45-year-old man linked to the Lusikisiki shooting also previously escaped from custody.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting by unknown gunmen on in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

The suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, was out on parole for murder, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed.

On Wednesday, Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court following his arrest.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll not allow criminals to prevail’: Ramaphosa says Lusikisiki shooting won’t go unpunished

Myekethe was apprehended at his home in Mthimde, located in the Mamfengwini area, on Monday night, 7 October, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

The 45-year-old man is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.

Lusikiski shooting suspect in court

In his brief court appearance, Myekethe chose to be represented by a Legal Aid attorney.

The suspect also indicated his intention to apply for bail, although the state plans to oppose this request.

“The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder. He is currently out on parole for murder,” NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson, Luxulo Tyali said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tyali confirmed that the accused would return to court next week after his case was postponed.

“The case has been remanded to 15 October 2024, for his further criminal profiling, a report from the Correctional Services Department regarding his parole status, and possible bail application,” he added.

READ MORE: Family ‘disputes’ likely led to killing of 18 in Lusikisiki – expert

Myekethe’s arrest followed the mass shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near the town of Lusikisiki.

Eighteen people were killed, and five others were injured in the massacre.

It is believed that the victims were in the process of preparing for a traditional ritual to signify the end of mourning for a mother and daughter who were killed in 2023.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane recently confirmed that government would assist the families of the victims with burial arrangements and psychosocial services.

SA’s parole system questioned

Last month, Parliament called for an overhaul of South Africa’s parole system, particularly medical parole.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Janho Engelbrecht stated on 3 September that the current parole system has historically caused reputational damage to the Department of Correctional Services due to a significant number of inmates committing serious crimes.

Engelbrecht noted that between 2019 and 2022, at least 99 000 inmates were placed on parole.

Furthermore, he highlighted that 16.25% of these individuals breached their parole conditions, and 40% went on to commit serious crimes that could have been prevented.

READ MORE: Parole of ex-police officer Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children overturned

An inmate is eligible for parole after serving a minimum sentence.

The minister of justice is the sole authority who can make the final decision on parole, based on recommendations from the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs).

These boards assess whether granting parole to inmates is justified.

If an inmate disagrees with the parole board’s decision, they may apply for a review under Section 77(1) of the Correctional Services Act.

Parole may be revoked should the person violate their parole conditions, and they will be required to serve the remainder of their sentence.