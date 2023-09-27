Courts

By Getrude Makhafola

27 Sep 2023

08:37 am

Husband confessed to killing his magistrate wife, says Lesotho police

The husband of the slain magistrate told police that his wife had filed for divorce.

Lehlohonolo Makotoane was arrested for alleged murder of his wife, Free State Magistrate Mamello Thamae Makotoane. Photo: Lesotho Mounted Police Service

Murder accused Lehlohonolo Makotoane appeared in court in Lesotho. Photo: Lesoho Mpounted Police Service

Lehlohonolo Makotoane – whose wife, Free State Magistrate Mamello Thamae, was found dead in their car boot – confessed to Lesotho police following his arrest.

Makotoane appeared at the Mokhotlong Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, according to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS).

He was arrested after her lifeless body was found tied up and gagged in the boot of their Kia Sportage on Friday.

ALSO READ: SA magistrate’s body found in car boot in Lesotho; husband arrested

The head of Mokhotlong detectives, Detective Inspector Limpho Pitso told the court that upon questioning, Makotoane confessed to killing Thamae, blaming his actions on their broken-down marriage.

Pitso said the 41-year-old murder-accused said Thamae had filed for divorce after their marriage hit rock bottom.

Thamae in pyjamas, tied up and gagged

According to Pitso, the South African Police Service (Saps) alerted LMPS of the missing couple.

The vehicle tracker showed they had jumped the border via the Ficksburg border post.

Local police traced the car to a guest house in Mokhotlong, a 230km drive from Ficksburg.

The Kia Sportage in which the late Magistrate Thamae’s body was found. Photo: Lesotho Mounted Police Service.

They found the Kia Sportage at the lodge and located Makotoane after the pair were reported missing from their home in Heilbron, Free State.

“A search was undertaken, and two bags containing men’s and women’s clothes were found.

“A woman was found wearing pyjamas and tied up in the boot.

“A piece of cloth was stuffed into her mouth, with a rope tied around her head and fastened on the mouth,” Pitso was quoted as saying by police.

Women judges condemn gender-based violence

Thamae’s death sent shockwaves across the judiciary, with the SAC-IAWJ condemning the country’s unrelenting scourge of gender-based violence.

RELATED: ‘Hardworking and dedicated’ – Women judges pay tribute to slain Free State magistrate

The organisation said Thamae’s work was outstanding.

“She was a hardworking, dedicated, passionate and distinguished member of the judiciary committed to her professional duties as a regional magistrate and acting judge.

“She had a sterling disposition,” SAC-IAWJ said in a statement.

However, it is not yet clear when Makotoane will be extradited back to Heilbron, Free State.

LMPS statement says he remains in custody and is expected back in court next month.

  • Saps comment will be added once it is received.

