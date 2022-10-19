Man accused of killing German tourist to apply for bail next week

Citizen Reporter

The suspect linked to the murder of a German tourist, who was killed while driving to the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been remanded in custody after making his second court appearance.

Bail application

Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu on Wednesday briefly appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court, following his arrest last week, in Nelspruit.

The 35-year-old faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed Nyalungu’s case was postponed to 28 October 2022, for a formal bail application.

Earlier this month, Jörg Schnarr was fatally shot during an apparent botched hijacking near the Numbi Gate at the KNP.

The 67-year-old and three other people were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by a group of criminals.

According to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the German tourists arrived in the country on 20 September, and landed at the Cape Town International Airport.

They stayed in Cape Town for four nights, then proceeded to Durban and stayed there for four days.

From Durban, they travelled to the Drakensberg and stayed there for two nights, and then on Monday, drove over 600km to Mpumalanga.

Their stay was cruelly halted after their rented vehicle – a Hyundai Staria – was ambushed at Numbi gate en-route to Mdluli Safari lodge, allegedly by three armed suspects in a VW caddy.

Schnarr was shot in the upper body through the window after the driver locked the doors of the vehicle.

His body was repatriated to Germany after all the paperwork was processed.

Local tourist robbed

Meanwhile, a local tourist was robbed in a remote car jamming incident at the Malelane Gate in the KNP.

This was confirmed by South African National Parks (SANParks) on Tuesday night after the victim posted the robbery on the SANParks – Kruger National Park Facebook group.

According to the woman from Pretoria, the incident was in full view of people and guards.

SANParks said the incident had been reported to Malelane police for investigation.

“SANParks urges tourists to be extra vigilant and ensure cars are locked whenever they leave them unattended.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Nica Richards.

