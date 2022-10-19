Tourists robbed at Malelane Gate in Kruger Park

Citizen Reporter

Investigations are underway after a local tourist reported being robbed in a remote car jamming incident at the Malelane Gate in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

This was confirmed by South African National Parks (SANParks) on Tuesday night after the victim posted the robbery on the SANParks – Kruger National Park Facebook group.

According to the woman from Pretoria, the incident was in full view of people and guards.

“All valuables and camera equipment taken in minutes! I am absolutely devastated!! And that no one could help us… first Numbi, and now Malelane?”

SANParks said the incident had been reported to Malelane police.

“SANParks urges tourists to be extra vigilant and ensure cars are locked whenever they leave them unattended.”

Not the first time

Last year, KNP management said it was made aware of several car jamming incidents at Phabeni Gate via the SANParks – Kruger National Park Facebook group.

SANParks said although no formal complaints were received, steps were taken to investigate the incidents.

“Stricter measures on security arrangements at the gate are being arranged. Please report all incidents to the reception,” its statement read.

In 2017, users also reported car remote jamming at Skukuza.

“My mum’s handbag and their camera were stolen out of the car today, all in a matter of a few minutes. So sad that these petty criminals even target visitors to the KNP now,” the post read.

Region’s safety questioned

Earlier this month, German tourist Jörg Schnarr died in a botched hijacking near the Numbi Gate entrance of the KNP.

Schnarr, his wife Vera, Reiner Nuchter and his wife Andrea were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when a group of criminals attacked them. Schnarr, who was shot in the upper body through the window of the Hyundai Staria the group was travelling in, had succumbed to his injuries.

Community members in the area told Lowvelder that at least three other robberies occurred just hours before the fatal attack on the German tourist.

Calls are also mounting to close Numbi Gate into the KNP on social media, with several damning posts on the South African National Parks (SANParks) Kruger Facebook page.

There are fears the high crime rate would negatively impact tourism in the area.

A 32-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with Schnarr’s murder.

