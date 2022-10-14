32-year-old man arrested in connection with German tourist’s murder

Citizen Reporter

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist who was killed en-route to the Kruger National Park.

Earlier this month, Joerg Schnarr was fatally shot during an apparent botched hijacking near the Numbi Gate at the park.

ALSO READ: US embassy warns Americans to avoid Numbi Gate following German tourist murder

While three people were initially taken in for questioning and then later released, one suspect has now been nabbed by Mpumalanga police.

The 32-year-old suspect, who will face charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted hijacking, was arrested on Wednesday in Nelspruit.

This was confirmed by police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Friday.

The suspect faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 14, 2022

Schnarr’s body was repatriated to Germany last week after all the paperwork was processed.

His wife had left a day before his body boarded a flight to the Western European country.

Background

The 67-year-old and three other people were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by a group of criminals.

According to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the German tourists arrived in the country on 20 September, and landed at the Cape Town International Airport.

They stayed in Cape Town for four nights, then proceeded to Durban and stayed there for four days.

From Durban, they travelled to the Drakensberg and stayed there for two nights, and then on Monday, drove over 600km to Mpumalanga.

Their stay was cruelly halted after their rented vehicle – a Hyundai Staria – was ambushed at Numbi gate en-route to Mdluli Safari lodge, allegedly by three armed suspects in a VW caddy.

Schnarr was shot in the upper body through the window after the driver locked the doors the vehicle.

NOW READ: German tourist’s children did not know he died, message conveyed ‘inappropriately’ – Sisulu