Man gets life after raping child at Joburg daycare

The NPA says despite counseling, the little girl will carry emotional scars and experience flashbacks of the rape at the daycare.

A caregiver’s son has been sentenced to life in prison after raping a 10-year-old girl at a daycare and then trying to cover his tracks and claiming the child’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court found Washington Simperi, 20, guilty of one count of rape dating back to 11 March 2022.

Daycare rape

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that the girl’s mother dropped her off at the daycare as part of her daily routine.

However, the caregiver’s son took advantage of the girl.

Investigations led by Sergeant Mabale revealed that Simperi raped the minor, and also put soap in her eyes while she was bathing.

“After the violation, the accused instructed the child to relieve herself in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence,” Mjonondwane said.

The minor reported the incident to her mother, who then contacted the police, leading to Simperi’s arrest.

Medical evaluation revealed evidence of physical harm, including injuries as a result of the offence.

Securing a conviction of consequence

To ensure the child’s well-being and justice, court preparation officer Dineo Theoa assisted in preparing the young girl for court testimony through pre-trial preparation.



Regional Court Prosecutor, Lorraine Nel emphasised the severity of the crime, stating that it has irreparably damaged the victim’s trust.

“Despite undergoing counselling, the victim will likely carry the emotional scars of this trauma for the rest of her life, potentially experiencing flashbacks,” Mjonondwane added.



The court ruled that the injuries were not self-inflicted, as claimed by the defence and found no evidence of collusion or false accusations.

Furthermore, the court ordered the accused’s name to be registered in the National Sex Offenders Registry and declared him unfit to possess firearms. Additionally, the accused was prohibited from interacting with or working with children going forward.

Mjonondwane said the sentence brings closure and justice to the victim and her family.

“The NPA reiterates its commitment to holding accountable those responsible for sexual violence and child abuse.”

