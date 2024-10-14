Infant in Limpopo dies while mother allegedly out drinking

The woman is believed to have left the child in the care of a young family member two days before police found the deceased child.

A six-month-old infant has been found dead after allegedly being left unattended by its mother.

The neglected child was found by police on Saturday, following a complaint by a community member.

The 23-year-old woman is set to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested for child neglect.

Absent for two days

The mother is believed to have last seen the child alive when she left her home on Thursday morning at around 9 am.

She is alleged to have left the six-month-old in the care of a 12-year-old family member so that she could go out drinking.

ALSO READ: Police rescue Limpopo toddler locked up in ‘murder-suicide house’

Police were called to Atok village near Apel in the Sekhukhune district, where they found the deceased infant at roughly 11 pm on 12 October.

“The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner urges the community to prioritize the well-being of children and report any cases of neglect to the authorities,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the responsibilities of parenthood and the devastating consequences that can arise from negligence,” concluded Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe

Infant mortality in South Africa

South Africa’s infant mortality rate — the number of children that do not survive past their first year — has steadily decreased, according to Statista.

Between 2012 and 2022, the number of deaths per 1,000 births dropped from 32 to 27.7.

ALSO READ: Limpopo man hacks wife, mother-in-law and toddler with an axe

When extending the age bracket to five years, that mortality rate climbs to 35 deaths per 1,000 births in 2022, as per the World Bank.

As for alcohol, the South African government stated that 5% of all deaths in the country were alcohol-related, accounting for the loss of roughly three million lives a year.

“South Africans are urged to act responsibly this festive season should they choose to consume alcohol,” stated the Ministry of Social Development.

“Excessive alcohol intake is widely linked to an increase in accidents, violent behaviour, fights and domestic violence,” they advised.