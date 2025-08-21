Man sentenced for unlawful circumcision of 11-year-old boys

Orlando Ngcaca sentenced to three years for unlawfully circumcising two 11-year-old boys without parental consent.

The Port St John’s Magistrate’s Court has sentenced an illegal traditional surgeon for unlawfully circumcising two 11-year-old boys for R100 or live chickens.

Orlando Ngcaca was sentenced to three years’ direct imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.

Unlawfully circumcising two boys without parental consent

The 28-year-old Ngcaca illegally circumcised two boys, both aged 11, on 27 November 2024 at Siqhozameni Locality, Port St John’s, without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

In traditional Xhosa culture, male circumcision, part of the rite of passage to manhood (ulwaluko), is typically performed on boys between the ages of 15 and 25.

The boys had approached Ngcaca on 26 November with R30, asking him to circumcise them.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ngcaca demanded R100 or live chickens and instructed the boys to return the next day.

“When they came back to retrieve their money, Ngcaca instead ordered them into a rondavel at his home, circumcised them, and sent them to an initiation school without the required medical certificates or parental consent,” Tyali said.

The NPA said one of the boy’s guardians initially refused to provide a medical report, delaying the case. However, after consultations, the guardian finally consented.

Sentenced to three years’ imprisonment

Police arrested Ngcaca after the parents reported him, and the court granted him R1 000 bail when he appeared on 9 December 2024.

After tendering his guilty plea, the Port St John’s Magistrate’s Court convicted and sentenced the accused. Both counts were taken together for sentencing purposes.

“The court noted that while the victims did not suffer permanent disfigurement or loss of penile function, the accused’s actions placed their lives at serious risk,” Tyali said.

Parents’ courage commended

Advocate Barry Madolo, the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, welcomed the sentencing and praised the parents for their responsible actions.

“The children could easily have died under the reckless care of the so-called surgeon and his accomplices. These cases are seldom finalised due to non-compliance with investigations,” Madolo said.

“Initiates often believe that revealing certain secrets of the custom in court undermines their manhood, making them reluctant to testify or submit statements. The courage of these parents ensured justice.”