Man sentenced to 15 years in jail after kidnapping teens

After the kidnapping, he called the parents demanding R110 million.

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after he admitted to abducting two teenagers and extorting their families with multimillion‑rand ransom demands.

Boitumelo Bradly Bogatsu appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, where the court handed down the sentence.

Sentence

Bogatsu was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on each of two counts of kidnapping, 10 years’ imprisonment on each of two counts of extortion, and five years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 15 years’ direct imprisonment.

Other accused

His sentence comes after the State had separated Bogatsu’s case from that of his co-accused, whose trial is yet to begin in the Pretoria High Court.

They are Humphrey Martin (49), Neo Nathaniel Mokoena (41), William Sendrey Phage (58), Vergilio Hlongwane (33), Nkanyiso Bright Hadebe (25), Thulane Jacob Makume (47), Stephen Pitso Kgotsane (35) and Silence Robert Makhubela (31).

Kidnapping

On 6 March 2024, Bogatsu and his co-accused allegedly kidnapped two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, near Central Combined School in Brits. They drove the teenagers to a house in Klipgat, where they were held.

After the kidnapping, Bogatsu called the parents of the 17-year-old girl and demanded R50 million. He also called the parents of the 18-year-old boy and demanded R60 million.

Threats

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said he threatened that the teenagers would be killed or trafficked out of the country if the demands were not met.

“Both families reported the kidnapping to the police on the same day. Following an investigation, the teenagers were found 20 days later on 26 March 2024 and reunited with their families.

“Bogatsu and his co-accused were arrested and have remained in custody since the NPA successfully opposed their release on bail,” Mahanjana said.

Trial

In court, Bogatsu pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting that he had kidnapped the teenagers and extorted their parents.

The judge accepted his guilty plea, convicted him and imposed the sentences.

The trial of the remaining accused is scheduled to take place in the Pretoria High Court from 26 April to 14 May 2027.